Dia Mirza backs Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike over exam leaks
Actor Dia Mirza is standing with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and students who are pushing for big changes in India's education system.
Wangchuk began a hunger strike on June 28 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, highlighting issues like exam paper leaks and demanding accountability from top officials.
After 21 days without food, he was hospitalized on July 18, even though he didn't want to stop his protest.
Strikers plan parliament march July 20
On Instagram, Mirza shared her support for Wangchuk and fellow hunger strikers Neha, Ameen, and Manish saying, "I hear you, I see you, I stand by you." She called for open conversation and peaceful change.
Despite Wangchuk's health scare, the movement isn't slowing down: a march to Parliament is set for July 20.
Organizers say they'll keep going until their demands are met, with more supporters like CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke joining the cause.