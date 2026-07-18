Dia Mirza backs Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike over exam leaks

Actor Dia Mirza is standing with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and students who are pushing for big changes in India's education system.

Wangchuk began a hunger strike on June 28 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, highlighting issues like exam paper leaks and demanding accountability from top officials.

After 21 days without food, he was hospitalized on July 18, even though he didn't want to stop his protest.