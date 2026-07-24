'No word of empathy...': Dia Mirza criticizes PM's midnight address
What's the story
Actor Dia Mirza has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address to the nation regarding the NEET paper leak, saying his words showed no empathy for affected students and their families. In a strongly worded Instagram post on Friday, she expressed disappointment over his response, questioning the delay in his reaction and what she described as a lack of empathy.
Criticism
'It took 47 days for you to say something'
Mirza wrote, "Not one word of empathy for the parents who have lost their children, for the children who have died, for the incredible resilience of students demanding their rights."
"It took 47 days for you to say something. And now that you have, you have said nothing. Nothing that can heal the millions of hearts that are broken."
Public reaction
Social media users' reactions
Mirza's post drew support from several social media users.
One Instagram user wrote, "You the best! Thanks for calling it out!"
Another said, "Great, unlike other puppet celebrities. You did it so natural."
A third user wrote, "Thank you for your support to students since the very beginning Dia ma'am @diamirzaofficial. Respect to you for raising your voice & standing with your values! You inspire all of us! (sic)."
Government response
What did PM say in his address?
In his nearly three-minute video message, PM Modi acknowledged the "immense pain" caused by examination paper leaks to lakhs of students and their parents.
He announced that the Union Cabinet would discuss a draft law on Friday to introduce fast-track courts and stricter punishment for those involved in paper leak cases.
Students have been protesting at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG paper leak, demanding nationwide education reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.