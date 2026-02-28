Dia Mirza is 'so bloody proud' of Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is making waves with her new Hollywood film, The Bluff, now streaming on Prime Video.
Dia Mirza couldn't hold back her excitement, sharing the trailer and saying, "So BLOODY PROUD! NO ONE does action like you do! Bloody bloody Mary!!! Riveting. You are electric."
Meanwhile, here's what happens in 'The Bluff'
Set in the present-day Cayman Islands, The Bluff follows Ercell Bodden (played by Chopra Jonas), a former pirate who must defend her island home when pirates attack.
The trailer promises intense action and drama as Ercell faces off against dangerous enemies.
More about the film and its team
Directed by Frank E. Flowers and co-written with Joe Ballarini, the film features Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, Vedanten Naidoo, and Temuera Morrison alongside Chopra Jonas.
Filming location and year not specified.