Christian Bale, Leonardo DiCaprio to lead 'Heat 2'
What's the story
Hollywood stars Christian Bale and Leonardo DiCaprio are reportedly set to star in the sequel to Michael Mann's iconic film, Heat. The sequel, titled Heat 2, is expected to go on the floors in November after a year of intense negotiations. While two sources confirmed that the deals are already closed, two others said they are still in final negotiations but are likely to be finalized soon.
Role details
Mann returns to helm sequel
In Heat 2, Bale will step into the shoes of Vincent Hanna, a role originally played by Al Pacino in the first film. DiCaprio will portray Chris Shiherlis, a character previously portrayed by Val Kilmer. Mann will return to write and direct this sequel, which is based on a novel he co-wrote with Meg Gardiner in 2022. The story serves as both a prequel and a sequel to Mann's original 1995 film Heat.
Casting news
Supporting roles yet to be finalized
TheWrap has reported that Adam Driver is being considered for the role of Wardell, the film's antagonist. Stephen Graham is also in talks to play Neil McCauley, a character originally portrayed by Robert De Niro. Several actors are reportedly vying for the role of Sharlene, played by Ashley Judd in the first film.
Production details
Budget and production details
Amazon MGM Studios won the rights to Heat 2 after Warner Bros. dropped it due to a budget that reached $200 million. The current budget is closer to $170 million, with nearly $40 million coming from California's tax incentive. The production will take place across multiple continents, with one insider describing its ambition as "extraordinary."
Collaboration
Anticipation building for 'Heat 2'
The production of Heat 2 is being handled by Jerry Bruckheimer and United Artists's Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt. This project also marks a major collaboration between Bruckheimer and Mann, their first in 45 years since Thief, Mann's debut theatrical feature. The original film also starred Jon Voight, Natalie Portman, and Ted Levine.