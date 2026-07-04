'Heat 2' to begin production in November

Christian Bale, Leonardo DiCaprio to lead 'Heat 2'

By Isha Sharma 11:05 am Jul 04, 202611:05 am

What's the story

Hollywood stars Christian Bale and Leonardo DiCaprio are reportedly set to star in the sequel to Michael Mann's iconic film, Heat. The sequel, titled Heat 2, is expected to go on the floors in November after a year of intense negotiations. While two sources confirmed that the deals are already closed, two others said they are still in final negotiations but are likely to be finalized soon.