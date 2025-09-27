Next Article
DiCaprio calls Redford 'passionate environmentalist' in heartfelt tribute
Entertainment
Leonardo DiCaprio just gave a heartfelt shoutout to Robert Redford, calling him an "actor, activist, passionate environmentalist, and champion of the arts."
Sharing a classic photo of Redford on social media, DiCaprio praised his decades-long commitment to protecting the planet.
Actor's post goes viral, fans join in
DiCaprio highlighted how Redford has supported the Goldman Environmental Prize for nearly 20 years, even lending his voice to stories about grassroots leaders.
The tribute quickly went viral—racking up over 351,000 likes on Instagram—with fans and peers joining in to celebrate Redford's impact on both Hollywood and the environment.