Kapil Sharma gets threats linked to Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara
Entertainment
Comedian Kapil Sharma was recently targeted with seven threatening calls and an email demanding ₹1 crore.
The messages, sent between September 22-23, claimed links to notorious gangs Goldy Brar and Rohit Gadra/Rohit Godara.
Sender arrested
After the threats were reported, Mumbai Police traced the sender—Dilip Chaudhary—to West Bengal and arrested him.
He's now in police custody until September 30 as investigators look into whether he really has underworld connections or just used big names to scare and extort.
The probe is ongoing to uncover the full story behind this attempt.