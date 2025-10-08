Awez discusses 'BB19's effect on his relationship with Nagma

Darbar said, "100%. It's become better. After staying inside, I and Nagma understood how a person can talk and behave in such a place." "Despite living there, we could be our own ourselves." "We could also compare how the genuine people there can handle themselves in the most difficult situations." He also praised the genuine people on the show for handling difficult situations with grace.

Future plans

'We are traveling now'

When asked about his marriage plans with Mirajkar, Darbar said, "We are traveling now." "We're going there to think about exactly what to do next." He added that they want to calm down after all the chaos in their lives and decide their future. "We'll go there, rest a bit, wander around a bit, and plan our future." Meanwhile, new episodes of Bigg Boss 19 air on JioHotstar and Colors TV.