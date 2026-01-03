Next Article
Did Eleven really die in the 'Stranger Things 5' finale?
Entertainment
The Stranger Things 5 finale just dropped, and fans are buzzing about whether Eleven actually died.
She seems to sacrifice herself to save Hawkins from the Upside Down, but a hopeful Dungeons & Dragons story from Mike hints things might not be so clear-cut.
The Duffer Brothers wanted it ambiguous
Matt and Ross Duffer explained that they left Eleven's fate open on purpose, offering both a positive and a bittersweet ending.
Ross shared that leaving her out of the final scene was meant to give closure for Hawkins while keeping fans guessing—which some interpret as staying true to the show's themes of hope and resilience since it began in 2016.