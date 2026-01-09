Next Article
Did Madhuri's family really propose to Suresh Wadkar?
Entertainment
Turns out, the rumors are true—singer Suresh Wadkar just confirmed that Madhuri Dixit's parents once approached him with a marriage proposal back when she was new to Bollywood.
Sharing the story at Sahitya Aaj Tak 2025, Wadkar recalled it with a laugh, noting that longstanding reports suggest he turned it down because he thought she was "dubli-patli" (very slender).
The audience found the whole thing pretty amusing.
What happened after?
Madhuri, of course, went on to become one of Bollywood's biggest stars in the late '80s and '90s.
She eventually married Dr. Shriram Nene, a heart surgeon from outside the film world, in 1999.
This fun little reveal gives us a peek into an unexpected chapter from their early lives.