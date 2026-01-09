Did Madhuri's family really propose to Suresh Wadkar? Entertainment Jan 09, 2026

Turns out, the rumors are true—singer Suresh Wadkar just confirmed that Madhuri Dixit's parents once approached him with a marriage proposal back when she was new to Bollywood.

Sharing the story at Sahitya Aaj Tak 2025, Wadkar recalled it with a laugh, noting that longstanding reports suggest he turned it down because he thought she was "dubli-patli" (very slender).

The audience found the whole thing pretty amusing.