The twins have been working on this brand

Diddy's twin daughters launch fashion line

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:47 pm Jul 08, 202604:47 pm

What's the story

Jessie Combs and D'Lila Combs, the 19-year-old twin daughters of Sean "Diddy" Combs, are launching their own fashion label, 12TWINTY1. Despite their father's 50-month prison sentence, he's been advising them from behind bars. D'Lila told Page Six, "His press is his press and our press is our press... Our journey is separate." "Our journey is separate. We try to stay positive, and we're focused on what we're building."