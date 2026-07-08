Diddy's twin daughters launch fashion line
What's the story
Jessie Combs and D'Lila Combs, the 19-year-old twin daughters of Sean "Diddy" Combs, are launching their own fashion label, 12TWINTY1. Despite their father's 50-month prison sentence, he's been advising them from behind bars. D'Lila told Page Six, "His press is his press and our press is our press... Our journey is separate." "Our journey is separate. We try to stay positive, and we're focused on what we're building."
Collection launch
Collection named '777' to symbolize twins' birth minute difference
The twins' first collection, named 777, is a tribute to their family's legacy. The number symbolizes their seven-minute birth difference and was also significant to both Diddy and their late mother, Kim Porter. The collection features streetwear items priced between $34 and $119. "We've been planning this for about three years now... Ever since we were little, we've loved fashion," said Combs.
Parental support
Diddy's role in the twins' fashion venture
Despite his imprisonment, Diddy has been a huge source of support for his daughters. D'Lila said, "Our dad has always had incredible style, and our mom did too, so they've both inspired us." "We've gone to him for guidance many times, and he's been incredibly helpful," Combs added.