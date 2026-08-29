When will Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'DC' hit OTT?
What's the story
The intense action drama DC, directed by Arun Matheswaran and starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, is set to make its digital debut on September 4. It will reportedly stream on Amazon Prime Video and Sun NXT in both Tamil and Telugu versions. The critically acclaimed movie crossed ₹100 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.
Plot details
'DC': Plot, cast, and crew
DC is a gritty reimagining of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic novel Devdas, told through a darker and more violent lens.
Kanagaraj plays Das, an outcast whose life spirals into tragedy after the death of his beloved Parvathy.
Gabbi stars as Chandra, who tries to escape exploitation.
Anirudh Ravichander composed music for the movie.
Career shift
What next for Kanagaraj?
Kanagaraj's decision to act in DC sparked massive buzz, given his status as one of Tamil cinema's leading filmmakers.
His performance has been praised by critics and industry veterans alike.
After this successful foray into acting, he is expected to return to directing with a much-anticipated project with Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA23.
He is also set to expand his ambitious Lokesh Cinematic Universe.