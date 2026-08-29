When will Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'DC' hit OTT?

DC is a gritty reimagining of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic novel Devdas, told through a darker and more violent lens.

Kanagaraj plays Das, an outcast whose life spirals into tragedy after the death of his beloved Parvathy.

Gabbi stars as Chandra, who tries to escape exploitation.

Anirudh Ravichander composed music for the movie.