'In the Hand of Dante' releases on June 24

Oscar Isaac's 'In the Hand of...': Cast, plot, premiere date

By Isha Sharma 04:20 pm Jun 21, 202604:20 pm

What's the story

The star-studded drama In the Hand of Dante, featuring Oscar Isaac and Gal Gadot, is set for its digital premiere on Netflix on June 24. The film has drawn attention for its ambitious storytelling and literary roots. It had its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2025, before a theatrical release in the US on June 12.