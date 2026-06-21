Oscar Isaac's 'In the Hand of...': Cast, plot, premiere date
What's the story
The star-studded drama In the Hand of Dante, featuring Oscar Isaac and Gal Gadot, is set for its digital premiere on Netflix on June 24. The film has drawn attention for its ambitious storytelling and literary roots. It had its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2025, before a theatrical release in the US on June 12.
Film synopsis
Story rooted in literature and legacy
Based on Nick Tosches's acclaimed 2002 novel, In the Hand of Dante follows the author (Isaac) as he embarks on a quest to authenticate what could be the original manuscript of Dante Alighieri's The Divine Comedy. The film explores literature, belief, and creative legacy through a dual-timeline narrative that connects contemporary events with Dante's life in medieval Italy.
Cast details
A look at the cast and crew
The film features a star-studded cast including Gadot as Giulietta, John Malkovich as Joe Black, and Gerard Butler as Louie. It also stars Martin Scorsese as Isaiah, Al Pacino as Uncle Carmine, and Jason Momoa as Rosario, among others. The film is directed by Julian Schnabel, who co-wrote it with Louise Kugelberg. It is produced under the banners of DreamCrew Entertainment, MeMo Films, Twin Pictures, and ArtOfficial Productions.