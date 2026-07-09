Diljit Dosanjh avoids US citizenship question amid 'Satluj' controversy

Citizenship speculation

'The drama of the world will never end'

Dosanjh further added, "I'm not saying anything. Sab chhodke ye news ban jayegi (People will leave everything and make headlines out of this). It doesn't work like that." "The drama of the world will never end. But I believe everyone should be allowed to travel to any country without a visa." "The whole world should become one. I am fine, but it isn't possible like that, is it?"