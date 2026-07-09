Diljit Dosanjh avoids US citizenship question amid 'Satluj' controversy
What's the story
Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently addressed the controversy surrounding his citizenship status. During an Instagram Live session, a fan suggested he apply for a US Green Card amid ongoing speculation that he became a US citizen in 2022. Responding to this, Dosanjh humorously said, "I'll take a card and color it green."
Citizenship speculation
'The drama of the world will never end'
Dosanjh further added, "I'm not saying anything. Sab chhodke ye news ban jayegi (People will leave everything and make headlines out of this). It doesn't work like that." "The drama of the world will never end. But I believe everyone should be allowed to travel to any country without a visa." "The whole world should become one. I am fine, but it isn't possible like that, is it?"
Film controversy
Meanwhile, 'Satluj' was removed from ZEE5
Dosanjh went live to primarily discuss his film Satluj, which is based on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film was removed from ZEE5 India within 48 hours of its release after over three years of battling certification issues with the censor board. Before its OTT release, the film had reportedly been stuck due to alleged censor objections.
Film's narrative
More about 'Satluj'
Satluj is based on the life of Khalra, who documented the alleged illegal cremation of thousands of bodies in and around Amritsar during Punjab's militancy peak. He was later allegedly abducted and killed. The film's sudden removal from ZEE5 has sparked a larger conversation about censorship.