Diljit Dosanjh exits 'No Entry 2' for tour Entertainment Sep 01, 2025

Diljit Dosanjh has stepped away from the much-awaited No Entry 2 because his Aura Tour in Australia and New Zealand (October 26-November 13) overlaps with other film projects.

Even after a personal meeting with producer Boney Kapoor during Border 2 filming, they couldn't work things out.