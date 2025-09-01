Next Article
Diljit Dosanjh exits 'No Entry 2' for tour
Diljit Dosanjh has stepped away from the much-awaited No Entry 2 because his Aura Tour in Australia and New Zealand (October 26-November 13) overlaps with other film projects.
Even after a personal meeting with producer Boney Kapoor during Border 2 filming, they couldn't work things out.
'No Entry 2' facing delay due to Dosanjh's exit
Dosanjh's exit could cause further delays for No Entry 2's shoot, leaving fans waiting longer for the sequel to the hit 2005 comedy.
The cast—originally including Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor—now faces a shake-up as producers scramble to find a new lead and keep the project on track.