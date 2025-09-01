'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' resumes shooting on September 6
Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the much-awaited action drama with Pawan Kalyan in the lead, is set to resume filming on September 6, 2025.
With a fresh poster just dropped by Mythri Movie Makers and only a small chunk of shooting left, it looks like the movie is almost ready for wrap-up—fans can start getting excited for its release next year.
Raashii Khanna joins cast; crew takes anti-leak measures
Raashii Khanna has officially joined Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela in the cast, introducing her character Shloka on Instagram along with a new poster.
The crew is also taking steps to stop leaks from the set to keep surprises under wraps.
The film boasts a strong team behind the scenes: Devi Sri Prasad on music, Ayananka Bose as cinematographer, Ram-Laxman handling action sequences, and K. Dasharath writing the screenplay.