'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' resumes shooting on September 6 Entertainment Sep 01, 2025

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the much-awaited action drama with Pawan Kalyan in the lead, is set to resume filming on September 6, 2025.

With a fresh poster just dropped by Mythri Movie Makers and only a small chunk of shooting left, it looks like the movie is almost ready for wrap-up—fans can start getting excited for its release next year.