Diljit Dosanjh joins Varun, Arjun in 'No Entry 2'

Tamannaah to join as female lead

Filming for No Entry 2 kicks off this October across Greece, Italy, and India.

Producer Boney Kapoor confirmed Diljit's addition after a meeting in Pune while Diljit was busy with Border 2.

Tamannaah Bhatia has joined as the female lead, though Anil Kapoor probably won't be returning despite his interest.

The team is still finalizing dates and script tweaks—so an official announcement about the full cast lineup should drop soon.