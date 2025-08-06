Diljit Dosanjh joins Varun, Arjun in 'No Entry 2'
Looks like the No Entry sequel just got even bigger—Diljit Dosanjh is joining Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor for Anees Bazmee's next comedy, No Entry 2.
This comes after Diljit's global release of Sardaar Ji 3 (yep, the one that sparked some controversy in India), but he's clearly not slowing down, balancing projects like Border 2 alongside this new film.
Tamannaah to join as female lead
Filming for No Entry 2 kicks off this October across Greece, Italy, and India.
Producer Boney Kapoor confirmed Diljit's addition after a meeting in Pune while Diljit was busy with Border 2.
Tamannaah Bhatia has joined as the female lead, though Anil Kapoor probably won't be returning despite his interest.
The team is still finalizing dates and script tweaks—so an official announcement about the full cast lineup should drop soon.