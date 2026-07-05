'I broke down': Diljit Dosanjh reveals emotional impact of 'Satluj'

Challenging role

'Satluj' was physically and emotionally challenging

Dosanjh admitted that Satluj was one of the most challenging films of his career. He said, "It's honestly one of the hardest films I have ever made in my career. Emotionally and physically, it extracted everything out of all of us." "But ultimately, it was the nature of the subject matter which really clung on to me. I think this is perhaps the first film in my career which required me to recuperate after the shoot."