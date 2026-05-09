Diljit Dosanjh responds to rumors about his political entry

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has dismissed rumors of a possible political career, saying he is "very happy" entertaining people. The speculation was fueled by a report by ﻿Punjabi Tribune that suggested Dosanjh could be the political icon Punjab needs. The report also cited Jaago Punjab Manch, a civil society group that had publicly urged Dosanjh to join politics.

Actor's clarification 'Am very happy in my field...' Dosanjh took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify, "Kadey v Nhi... Mera Kam Entertainment Karna. Am very happy in my field. Thank you so much." Jaago Punjab Manch had argued that Dosanjh's appeal among the masses stemmed from the fact that he had never pursued power. The group said he embodies the kind of leadership a "cash-strapped" and "drug-affected" Punjab needs. The appeal followed Dosanjh's support for the 2020 farmers' protests against the contentious farm laws, which were eventually repealed.

Twitter Post See Dosanjh's response here Kadey v Nhi..



Mera Kam Entertainment Karna



Am Very Happy in My Field



Thank You So Much 🙏🏽 https://t.co/VWMAC8d98q — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) May 9, 2026

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Recent incident Dosanjh recently objected to Khalistani flags at Canada concert Recently, Dosanjh was in the news for objecting to Khalistani flags being waved at his concert in Canada. In a viral video, he was seen confronting protesters in the crowd. "If you still have an issue that I sat across from someone (Amitabh Bachchan) on television...jinne jhande dikhane dilkhai challo," he said.

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