Diljit Dosanjh responds to rumors about his political entry
What's the story
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has dismissed rumors of a possible political career, saying he is "very happy" entertaining people. The speculation was fueled by a report by Punjabi Tribune that suggested Dosanjh could be the political icon Punjab needs. The report also cited Jaago Punjab Manch, a civil society group that had publicly urged Dosanjh to join politics.
Actor's clarification
'Am very happy in my field...'
Dosanjh took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify, "Kadey v Nhi... Mera Kam Entertainment Karna. Am very happy in my field. Thank you so much." Jaago Punjab Manch had argued that Dosanjh's appeal among the masses stemmed from the fact that he had never pursued power. The group said he embodies the kind of leadership a "cash-strapped" and "drug-affected" Punjab needs. The appeal followed Dosanjh's support for the 2020 farmers' protests against the contentious farm laws, which were eventually repealed.
Twitter Post
See Dosanjh's response here
Kadey v Nhi..— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) May 9, 2026
Mera Kam Entertainment Karna
Am
Very Happy in My FieldMuch 🙏🏽 https://t.co/VWMAC8d98q
Thank You So
Recent incident
Dosanjh recently objected to Khalistani flags at Canada concert
Recently, Dosanjh was in the news for objecting to Khalistani flags being waved at his concert in Canada. In a viral video, he was seen confronting protesters in the crowd. "If you still have an issue that I sat across from someone (Amitabh Bachchan) on television...jinne jhande dikhane dilkhai challo," he said.
Career highlights
Meanwhile, know more about his upcoming projects
Dosanjh was recently seen in the Bollywood hit Border 2 and is now preparing for the release of Main Vaapas Aaunga, a romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film, also starring Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah, will hit theaters on June 12. His career has been marked by controversy as well. Last year, he faced backlash for appearing on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 and starring alongside Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3.