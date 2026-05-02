Diljit Dosanjh's 'I've left this world' statement worries fans

Diljit Dosanjh performed in Calgary, Canada, on Thursday as part of his Aura World Tour 2026. A video from the event has since gone viral, which shows him making a startling remark about death. He reportedly said he has "already left this world," raising concerns among his fans worldwide. The concert was held at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Statement 'Last December, I was trying to get out...' In the video shared on Instagram by user @sunnynota, Dosanjh can be seen speaking in Punjabi. "I have already left this world. I don't have any fear of death," Free Press Journal quoted him as saying. "Last December, I was trying to get out of this body. But now I still have to do a few more things before I leave this body." "There is nothing to be afraid of. "

Positive vibes 'Love, respect, and forgiveness...' Dosanjh further added, "I have no fear of death, and I don't have any animosity toward anyone. I love everyone." "Love, respect, and forgiveness. I am trying to bring this into my life as much as I can." "Those who are still with me, this is the name of Punjab. I am Punjab. What do you say?" His comments sparked concern among fans on Reddit.

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Fan reactions Fans react to the video on Reddit Fans of Dosanjh took to Reddit to express their concerns after the video went viral. One user wrote, "You never know what struggles someone is going through. Just because someone has money doesn't mean their life is perfect." Another wrote, "I had nooo idea that he was getting hate nonstop? I thought he was super liked. Why??" A third user said, "You can be rich, but it doesn't guarantee that you will be happy."

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