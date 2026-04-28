Diljit Dosanjh returns to 'Fallon' after 2 years, teaches 'bhangra'
What's the story
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is making a comeback on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, two years after his debut. He shared a glimpse of the episode on Instagram, where he can be seen teaching Fallon some bhangra moves. The show's official Instagram account also posted clips teasing Dosanjh's return. The singer performed his new song Morni on the show.
Fan reactions
Fans celebrate Dosanjh's comeback
Fans were excited to see Dosanjh on the show again. One user commented, "Our favourite sardar taking over Hollywood, let's gooooo," while another said, "This is why Fallon is the world's best! Because he can be anything and do any dance!!!" Another fan wrote, "Punjabi chaa gaye oye."
Previous appearance
Dosanjh's 1st appearance on 'The Tonight Show'
Dosanjh first appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2024, where he performed two songs, G.O.A.T. and Born to Shine. He also showcased some impressive bhangra moves on stage. The singer-actor was introduced as the "biggest Punjabi artist on the planet" and wore a white dhoti kurta and turban for his performance.
Career update
Meanwhile, on the work front for Dosanjh
Apart from his music career, Dosanjh is also busy with his acting projects. He was last seen in Border 2, which came out in January this year and went on to earn over ₹450 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk. He will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's movie Main Vaapas Aaunga, which releases on June 12. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh, and Vedang Raina.