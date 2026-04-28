Diljit Dosanjh returns to 'Fallon' after 2 years, teaches 'bhangra'

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is making a comeback on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , two years after his debut. He shared a glimpse of the episode on Instagram , where he can be seen teaching Fallon some bhangra moves. The show's official Instagram account also posted clips teasing Dosanjh's return. The singer performed his new song Morni ﻿on the show.

Fan reactions Fans celebrate Dosanjh's comeback Fans were excited to see Dosanjh on the show again. One user commented, "Our favourite sardar taking over Hollywood, let's gooooo," while another said, "This is why Fallon is the world's best! Because he can be anything and do any dance!!!" Another fan wrote, "Punjabi chaa gaye oye."

Previous appearance Dosanjh's 1st appearance on 'The Tonight Show' Dosanjh first appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2024, where he performed two songs, G.O.A.T. and Born to Shine. He also showcased some impressive bhangra moves on stage. The singer-actor was introduced as the "biggest Punjabi artist on the planet" and wore a white dhoti kurta and turban for his performance.

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