Dosanjh's family bungalow in Ludhiana is reportedly a traditional Punjabi-style home, with spacious lawns and wide verandahs.

The interiors are adorned with pastel walls, family photographs, wooden furniture, and religious motifs.

The house is tied to his early musical years, when he honed his singing skills alongside his uncle, a raagi who performed kirtans.

The property holds sentimental value as relatives gather here for festivals like Baisakhi and Diwali.