Diljit Dosanjh's real estate investments: From Mumbai to California
What's the story
Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has a sprawling real estate portfolio that spans continents. He owns a family bungalow in Ludhiana, a three-bedroom luxury apartment in Mumbai, and a two-story duplex in California. His properties reflect his global success and are located in some of the most sought-after neighborhoods. Let's take a closer look at these impressive investments.
Family home
Traditional Punjabi-style family bungalow in Ludhiana
Dosanjh's family bungalow in Ludhiana is reportedly a traditional Punjabi-style home, with spacious lawns and wide verandahs.
The interiors are adorned with pastel walls, family photographs, wooden furniture, and religious motifs.
The house is tied to his early musical years, when he honed his singing skills alongside his uncle, a raagi who performed kirtans.
The property holds sentimental value as relatives gather here for festivals like Baisakhi and Diwali.
Urban residence
Luxury apartment in Mumbai
Dosanjh is also said to own a three-bedroom flat in Khar, Mumbai, on the 12th floor of a luxury high-rise, with floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over the Arabian Sea.
Inside, the design is minimalist and largely white, softened with neutral tones, mood lighting, and modern artwork.
The estimated value of this property is around $1.2 million to $1.45 million (approximately ₹11.12 crore to ₹13.44 crore).
Canadian and American abodes
Bungalow in Toronto and California
Dosanjh also has a luxury bungalow in an upscale residential neighborhood in Toronto, Canada.
This property serves as a retreat between tours and is reportedly where some of his early Punjabi songs were composed.
On the other hand, Dosanjh's California home has cream walls and warm wooden floors, along with a teakwood entertainment unit and a six-seater dining table.
Outside, there's a terrace with a seating area, a small patio, and a pool framed by planters and a wooden deck.