Loading...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Did Diljit Dosanjh confirm 'Koffee With Karan 9' appearance?
Did Diljit Dosanjh confirm 'Koffee With Karan 9' appearance?
'KWK' Season 9 may feature Diljit Dosanjh

Did Diljit Dosanjh confirm 'Koffee With Karan 9' appearance?

By Isha Sharma
Oct 26, 2026
09:25 am
What's the story

Diljit Dosanjh, the popular Punjabi singer-actor, may be seen in an upcoming episode of the ninth and final season of Koffee With Karan. During an Instagram Live session, Dosanjh said, "I have received an offer for an interview. I can do that one. They said it is their last show for this year." "I mean, on this topic...I am supposed to do it. It is their last show, so I agreed to do it," he said without naming the show.

Past experience

Dosanjh previously appeared with rapper Badshah

If Dosanjh indeed appears on the show, it won't be his first time. He had previously graced the Koffee couch with rapper Badshah in Season 6.

The duo had a fun-filled chat about their lives and careers, with Dosanjh even confessing to having a social media crush on Kylie Jenner.

Upcoming episode

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan to appear next

Meanwhile, the next episode of Koffee With Karan will feature Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

The promo for the upcoming episode was recently released, showing an unfiltered conversation between Kapoor and Dhawan.

They discussed their past fallout with Johar, with Dhawan jokingly calling him out for giving him the silent treatment after their disagreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Star appearances

Salman Khan graced the premiere episode

Superstar Salman Khan graced the season opener, with Karisma Kapoor joining him for a special segment.

According to News18, Shah Rukh Khan is also likely to appear this season.

"Karan and his team are trying to get SRK for the last episode of the season, which also marks the grand finale of this long-running chat show," a source said.

ADVERTISEMENT