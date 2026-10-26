Did Diljit Dosanjh confirm 'Koffee With Karan 9' appearance?
What's the story
Diljit Dosanjh, the popular Punjabi singer-actor, may be seen in an upcoming episode of the ninth and final season of Koffee With Karan. During an Instagram Live session, Dosanjh said, "I have received an offer for an interview. I can do that one. They said it is their last show for this year." "I mean, on this topic...I am supposed to do it. It is their last show, so I agreed to do it," he said without naming the show.
Past experience
Dosanjh previously appeared with rapper Badshah
If Dosanjh indeed appears on the show, it won't be his first time. He had previously graced the Koffee couch with rapper Badshah in Season 6.
The duo had a fun-filled chat about their lives and careers, with Dosanjh even confessing to having a social media crush on Kylie Jenner.
Upcoming episode
Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan to appear next
Meanwhile, the next episode of Koffee With Karan will feature Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.
The promo for the upcoming episode was recently released, showing an unfiltered conversation between Kapoor and Dhawan.
They discussed their past fallout with Johar, with Dhawan jokingly calling him out for giving him the silent treatment after their disagreement.
Star appearances
Salman Khan graced the premiere episode
Superstar Salman Khan graced the season opener, with Karisma Kapoor joining him for a special segment.
According to News18, Shah Rukh Khan is also likely to appear this season.
"Karan and his team are trying to get SRK for the last episode of the season, which also marks the grand finale of this long-running chat show," a source said.