Diljit Dosanjh's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' crosses ₹50cr in India
What's the story
Diljit Dosanjh's latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, has crossed the ₹50cr net mark at the Indian box office. The movie raked in a net of ₹1.4cr on its 20th day (Wednesday) across 2,001 shows. This brings its total India gross collections to an impressive ₹60.69cr and total India net collections to ₹50.95cr so far.
Box office journey
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' worldwide box office collections
The film's journey at the box office has been remarkable. It started with a net collection of ₹1.15cr on its first day (June 12) and gradually increased to ₹5.75cr by the second Sunday. Despite a slight dip in collections during the third week, it still managed to maintain a steady performance overall. As of Day 20 (Wednesday), the film's total worldwide gross collection stood at an impressive ₹77.64cr, including overseas earnings of ₹16.95cr so far.
Occupancy details
Overall occupancy for 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'
On its 20th day, Main Vaapas Aaunga witnessed an overall occupancy of 7.69%. The film's morning shows had an occupancy rate of 7.69% and afternoon shows of 16%, while evening and night shows saw a slight increase to 18.85% and 17.46%, respectively. In major regions, the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded an occupancy of 11%, followed by Mumbai at 7% and Bengaluru at 8%.
Cast and crew
About the film
Main Vaapas Aaunga is a period romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali and featuring music by A.R. Rahman. The film stars Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles. The story is inspired by real-life events during the Partition of India, making it a poignant tale of love and loss.