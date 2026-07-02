Diljit Dosanjh's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' crosses ₹50cr in India

Box office journey

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' worldwide box office collections

The film's journey at the box office has been remarkable. It started with a net collection of ₹1.15cr on its first day (June 12) and gradually increased to ₹5.75cr by the second Sunday. Despite a slight dip in collections during the third week, it still managed to maintain a steady performance overall. As of Day 20 (Wednesday), the film's total worldwide gross collection stood at an impressive ₹77.64cr, including overseas earnings of ₹16.95cr so far.