Diljit Dosanjh urges authorities to heed NEET students' concerns
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh is standing up for students protesting alleged issues with the NEET exam and calling for changes in the education system.
In a heartfelt Instagram video, he said, "What happened today was very wrong. Students should not have been treated like this," urging authorities to listen to their concerns.
Dosanjh admitted being labeled 'anti-national'
Dosanjh admitted that supporting social causes has led to him being labeled "anti-national" before, especially during the farmers' protests, but says he won't stop speaking up.
He wrapped up his message with hope, saying, "God is watching everything," and sent blessings to everyone involved.