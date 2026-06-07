'Blame the system': Dimple Hayathi defends Janhvi amid 'Peddi' row
What's the story
The controversy over Janhvi Kapoor's role in Peddi has been raging since the film's release on Thursday. Now, actors Dimple Hayathi and Ashika Ranganath, who work in the South film industry, have weighed in on the issue. They have strongly defended Kapoor, saying that it is not her fault but rather a systemic issue with how roles are written for female actors.
Hayathi's statement
Hayathi urged changes in cinema
Hayathi recently took to X to share her thoughts on the matter. She wrote, "I'm so glad today on this day we all are speaking about how actresses roles are being written and the instinctive response to blame actress after doing what she was offered." "Don't blame the actress, blame the system and makers who really think that's what sells."
Hayathi's further explanation
'We deserve better filmmaking'
Hayathi went on to explain how actors have limited agency. She wrote, "Unfortunately, we are stereotyped by image...and how things unfold with characters that we play without getting the opportunity to showcase our full potential to perform." "What we see is what we believe, unfortunately. We all can unanimously make a point that we deserve better experiences and better filmmaking."
Similar stance
Ranganath echoed similar sentiments
Ranganath, a Kannada actor who has worked in several Telugu films, also defended Kapoor. She posted a statement on Instagram, "Don't blame the actress. Blame the system and the makers who still think this is what sells." "Actors often work within the opportunities available to them, hoping to be part of bigger films and reach wider audiences."
Anasuya Bharadwaj's perspective
Anasuya Bharadwaj took a different approach
Actor and former ETV Jabardasth host Anasuya Bharadwaj took a different approach. In a multi-slide Instagram post, she wrote, "Cinema has always reflected society, but I do not believe it should be burdened with the sole responsibility of raising or educating it." She acknowledged films' power to influence behavior but stressed that the responsibility for distinguishing right from wrong also lies with audiences.
Film's release
Meanwhile, know more about 'Peddi' row
Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and starring Ram Charan and Kapoor, was released on Thursday. However, within hours of its release, a conversation started about the film's treatment of its female lead. The criticism focused on the love track between the two lead characters, which viewers, especially women, found to be a normalization of harassment presented as romance. On Saturday, Sana apologized for the controversial scenes in Peddi and announced that changes were underway.