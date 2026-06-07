How Abhinay Deo convinced Karisma Kapoor for 'Brown'
What's the story
The much-anticipated show Brown, starring Karisma Kapoor, has finally premiered after a three-year-long wait. Creator Abhinay Deo recently opened up about the challenges of bringing this project to life. In an interview with Mid-Day, he admitted that the prolonged waiting period was frustrating. "The waiting time is always a frustrating period. But then I am a believer that everything has its own time," he said. "When it comes, everything will be fine. And I'm more than ecstatic now," he added.
Director's insight
Deo convinced veteran actor to take up the role
Interestingly, Kapoor had initially turned down the role. Deo said, "It was quite a challenge [to change her mind]. I just honestly put everything on the table, and told her what Rita Brown is all about." "That she has never done anything close to it, and probably never will. If the content is compelling enough, actors can see themselves in it. After that point, there was no going back because she was committed to it."
Career highlight
About 'Brown'
Brown is a major milestone in Kapoor's career and also stars Helen, Soni Razdan, Jisshu Sengupta, Shaan, and Surya Sharma. The show follows the story of an alcoholic cop who is assigned to investigate a string of murders in Kolkata. It's streaming on ZEE5.