How Abhinay Deo convinced Karisma Kapoor for 'Brown'

Director's insight

Deo convinced veteran actor to take up the role

Interestingly, Kapoor had initially turned down the role. Deo said, "It was quite a challenge [to change her mind]. I just honestly put everything on the table, and told her what Rita Brown is all about." "That she has never done anything close to it, and probably never will. If the content is compelling enough, actors can see themselves in it. After that point, there was no going back because she was committed to it."