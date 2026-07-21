Director Baruah's 'Rador Pakhi' wins Super Mama Award in Moscow
Entertainment
Assamese film Rador Pakhi, directed by Bobby Sarma Baruah, just picked up the Super Mama Award at the International Film Festival, Made by Women in Moscow (July 8-12, 2026).
Co-producer Sulakhyana Baruah joined the director to accept the honor, which shines a light on the film's powerful story of women's resilience and determination.
'Rador Pakhi' inspired by Pritam's life
Rador Pakhi started making waves at NFDC Film Bazaar before its Indian Panorama premiere at IFFI 2024. It's since hit major festivals in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Melbourne.
Inspired by writer Sarmistha Pritam's life, the movie follows Jyoti, an aspiring writer with spinal muscular atrophy, who pushes past her challenges to chase her literary dreams.
The story has struck a chord with audiences everywhere.