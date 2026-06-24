Rajinikanth reveals why 'Dharman' changed directors multiple times

Director's change

'Chakravarthi's story is very good, but it's a sensitive subject'

Rajinikanth added, "So we finalised Sundar C. But he had other projects that were delayed, so he told us he's stepping away. Then we decided on Cibi Chakravarthi." "The story (Chakravarthi pitched) is very good, but it's a sensitive subject. It's about a nuclear scientist...about nuclear weapons." "Shooting was to take place in Afghanistan and Russia. It's a nice subject, but very sensitive and time-consuming." "So, we postponed the project and finalised the film with Ashwath Marimuthu."