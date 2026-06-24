Rajinikanth reveals why 'Dharman' changed directors multiple times
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Dharman, produced by Kamal Haasan and starring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, has gone through several directorial changes. Ashwath Marimuthu is the fourth director to be announced for the project. At a press conference on Wednesday, Rajinikanth explained why these changes were necessary. He revealed, "First, we wanted to do a film with Ravikumar. It didn't work out."
Director's change
'Chakravarthi's story is very good, but it's a sensitive subject'
Rajinikanth added, "So we finalised Sundar C. But he had other projects that were delayed, so he told us he's stepping away. Then we decided on Cibi Chakravarthi." "The story (Chakravarthi pitched) is very good, but it's a sensitive subject. It's about a nuclear scientist...about nuclear weapons." "Shooting was to take place in Afghanistan and Russia. It's a nice subject, but very sensitive and time-consuming." "So, we postponed the project and finalised the film with Ashwath Marimuthu."
Cast details
Cast of 'Dharman'
The first-look poster of Dharman features Rajinikanth in scrubs, holding a bloody scalpel in an operating theater. The film also stars Simran and Raashii Khanna. This project marks a reunion between Rajinikanth and Simran after their 2019 film Petta. It also reunites her with Haasan's banner after films like Panchathanthiram and Pammal K Sambandam.
Production details
Everything to know about the film
Dharman will go on floors on June 25. The film has an impressive technical crew, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music and Niketh Bommi handling cinematography. Editing duties are being taken care of by Pradeep E Ragav, while action sequences are overseen by celebrated stunt choreographers Anbariv. Rajinikanth was last seen in Lal Salaam, Vettaiyan, and Coolie. He also has Jailer 2 with Nelson Dilipkumar in the pipeline.