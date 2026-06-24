Kamal Haasan's 'Dharman': Rajinikanth is a deadly doctor in first-look
What's the story
The first-look poster of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Dharman - The Deadly Doctor was unveiled by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International on Wednesday. The minimal yet powerful poster introduces Rajinikanth as a doctor with a scalpel in his blood-stained hands. His smirk, signature sunglasses, and the operating theater backdrop hint at a character who could be both a lifesaver and a killer.
Film significance
'Dharman' marks Rajinikanth's 173rd film
Dharman is special as it marks Rajinikanth's 173rd film and his collaboration with Haasan in a new creative partnership. The film has been shrouded in mystery, with fans eagerly awaiting more information about the story, Rajinikanth's character, and the overall world of the movie. The project has seen several changes since its announcement, including changes in directors.
Director changes
'Dharman's directorial journey
The film was initially supposed to be directed by Sundar C, who was confirmed as the director. However, he later opted out of the project due to "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances." Don director Cibi Chakravarthy was then brought on board, but reports suggested he too had left the project. Now, Ashwath Marimuthu is directing Dharman. While Anirudh Ravichander is handling the music composition, Anbariv will be helming the action choreography.
Previous work
Rajinikanth's last film before 'Dharman'
Before Dharman, Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2025 release Coolie. The film also starred Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram with Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde in special appearances. He has Jailer 2 coming up as well.