Kamal Haasan's 'Dharman': Rajinikanth is a deadly doctor in first-look

Director changes

'Dharman's directorial journey

The film was initially supposed to be directed by Sundar C, who was confirmed as the director. However, he later opted out of the project due to "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances." Don director Cibi Chakravarthy was then brought on board, but reports suggested he too had left the project. Now, Ashwath Marimuthu is directing Dharman. While Anirudh Ravichander is handling the music composition, Anbariv will be helming the action choreography.