Director Dhar praises Nowlakha, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' tops ₹1500cr
Director Aditya Dhar is all praise for Vikash Nowlakha, the cinematographer behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge's striking look.
Nowlakha joined just before filming but quickly made the script come alive visually.
The movie, which dropped on March 19, 2026, has already smashed past ₹1,500 crore worldwide, a huge feat.
'Dhurandhar' spans Amritsar Leh Lyari
Starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, this sequel takes viewers from Amritsar to Leh and into Karachi's Lyari town.
It follows covert missions set against real events like the November 26, 2008, Mumbai attacks.
Ranveer Singh's character transforms from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza Ali Mazari as he rises in the criminal world, giving fans plenty to talk about.
Despite tough production challenges, the film delivers a gripping story across multiple Indian languages.