Director Dhar praises Nowlakha, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' tops ₹1500cr

'Dhurandhar' spans Amritsar Leh Lyari

Starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, this sequel takes viewers from Amritsar to Leh and into Karachi's Lyari town.

It follows covert missions set against real events like the November 26, 2008, Mumbai attacks.

Ranveer Singh's character transforms from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza Ali Mazari as he rises in the criminal world, giving fans plenty to talk about.

Despite tough production challenges, the film delivers a gripping story across multiple Indian languages.