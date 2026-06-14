Director Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani...' crosses 60cr globally since June 5
David Dhawan's latest comedy, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, has crossed ₹60 crore at the global box office since its June 5 release.
Even with mixed reviews, it pulled in over ₹50 crore in its first week and saw a nice 21.6% jump on day nine, earning ₹2.25 crore from nearly 3,000 shows across India.
'Hai Jawani...' nets 40.95cr in India
In week two, Hai Jawani... is up against new releases from Kangana Ranaut, Imtiaz Ali, and Manoj Bajpayee, plus earlier challengers like Bandar and the Hollywood flick He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.
Despite all that competition, the movie's still holding steady thanks to its lively ensemble cast (including Rakesh Bedi, Maniesh Paul, and Jimmy Shergill) and a solid fan base.
So far it's made ₹40.95 crore net in India alone and continues to draw crowds both at home and abroad.