Director Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani...' crosses 60cr globally since June 5

'Hai Jawani...' nets 40.95cr in India

In week two, Hai Jawani... is up against new releases from Kangana Ranaut, Imtiaz Ali, and Manoj Bajpayee, plus earlier challengers like Bandar and the Hollywood flick He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Despite all that competition, the movie's still holding steady thanks to its lively ensemble cast (including Rakesh Bedi, Maniesh Paul, and Jimmy Shergill) and a solid fan base.

So far it's made ₹40.95 crore net in India alone and continues to draw crowds both at home and abroad.