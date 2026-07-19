Director Nolan's 'The Odyssey' posts record $257.8 million global opening weekend
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, just had a massive global debut, pulling in $257.8 million worldwide over its first weekend.
That's the biggest opening ever for Nolan, topping even Oppenheimer and The Dark Knight Rises, with $125 million from North America and $132.8 million from international audiences.
'The Odyssey' India ₹39.4cr 2 days
India showed up strong too: The Odyssey earned ₹17.4 crore on day one and jumped 26.4% on day two to ₹22 crore, hitting ₹39.4 crore net in just two days across 8,791 shows.
Based on Homer's classic epic and written and directed by Nolan himself, the movie stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson (all released July 17 with an A certificate and no cuts).