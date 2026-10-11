Director Oza's debut 'Little Thomas' opens in India October 23
Entertainment
Little Thomas, the debut film from Kaushal Oza, is hitting Indian theaters on October 23.
Starring Rasika Dugal, Gulshan Devaiah, and young Hridansh Parekh, the movie has already made waves at international film festivals.
Backed by Anurag Kashyap, Oza hopes it's being talked about as a big step forward for children's cinema in India.
Oza calls 'Little Thomas's family friendly
Oza calls Little Thomas a family-friendly story made for Indian audiences. The script reminded Devaiah of the classic Malgudi Days.
Dugal even volunteered to learn the piano for her role: talk about dedication!
Oza hopes this heartfelt film will open doors for children's cinema in India.