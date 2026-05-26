Director Pathak announces 'Inspector Avinash' will be turned into film
Entertainment
Director Neerraj Pathak just announced that the hit OTT series Inspector Avinash, starring Randeep Hooda as Avinash Mishra, will be turned into a film.
Instead of a third season, fans can look forward to seeing Mishra's story unfold with bigger action and cinematic flair.
Filming to start in Uttar Pradesh
The movie will dive into some of Mishra's most intense encounters, like his operation against criminal Shriprakash Shukla.
Filming will kick off in Uttar Pradesh, with locations like Lucknow and Ayodhya on the list.
Expect familiar faces from the series (including Hooda) plus new characters to bring more depth to these real-life stories.