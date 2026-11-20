Director Periasamy says 'OM' is an emotional drama not political
Rajkumar Periasamy, director of the new film OM starring Dhanush, wants everyone to know: there's no political message here.
Released on November 20, OM is, in his words, an "undercover emotional drama" and not a political story, despite what some might think.
Periasamy defends 'OM' amid Dhanush rumors
OM dropped just as rumors swirl about Dhanush possibly entering politics, especially after his fan association was renamed the Dhanush Welfare Movement.
Still, Periasamy insists the movie's focus is its powerful cast (including Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Naseeruddin Shah) and their performances that take the story to another level.
Music by Sai Abhyankkar and visuals by Ezhil Arasu round out this cinematic experience.