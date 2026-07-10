National Award-winning filmmaker R Chezhiyan dies
What's the story
The Tamil film industry is mourning the loss of National Award-winning filmmaker, writer, and cinematographer R Chezhiyan, who passed away in Chennai on Friday. He was reportedly 57. He was undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Taramani when he breathed his last early Friday morning, reported News18. Born in Sivaganga, Chezhiyan initially pursued engineering before diving into photography and cinema. He began his career as an assistant to legendary cinematographer P.C. Sreeram.
Career highlights
His journey in Tamil cinema
Chezhiyan made his debut as an independent cinematographer with Kalloori in 2007, quickly becoming a respected figure in Tamil cinema. He went on to work on several critically acclaimed films such as Rettaisuzhi, Magizhchi, Paradesi, Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, and Joker. His exceptional cinematography in Bala's Paradesi won him the Best Cinematographer award at the London International Film Festival in 2013.
Directing and writing
Transition to direction and other achievements
Chezhiyan later transitioned into directing with To Let, a film that won the National Film Award and received accolades at various international film festivals. In addition to his work in film, he was also a celebrated author. His book Ulaga Cinema was particularly popular among students of cinema and movie enthusiasts alike. May he rest in peace.