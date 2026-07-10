Director R Chezhiyan dies in Chennai

National Award-winning filmmaker R Chezhiyan dies

By Apoorva Rastogi 10:58 am Jul 10, 202610:58 am

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The Tamil film industry is mourning the loss of National Award-winning filmmaker, writer, and cinematographer R Chezhiyan, who passed away in Chennai on Friday. He was reportedly 57. He was undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Taramani when he breathed his last early Friday morning, reported News18. Born in Sivaganga, Chezhiyan initially pursued engineering before diving into photography and cinema. He began his career as an assistant to legendary cinematographer P.C. Sreeram.