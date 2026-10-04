Director Rao dies in Chennai at 94, began on 'Mayabazar'
Entertainment
Legendary director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, whose work shaped Indian cinema for decades, died in Chennai at age 94.
Beginning as a dialogue writer to filmmaker K.V. Reddy and assisting him in the classic Mayabazar in 1957, he went on to direct his first film in 1972 and never looked back.
Rao's final film 'Sing Geetham' released
Rao made movies in several languages and was known for experimenting with different styles: his silent film Pushpak Vimana with Kamal Hassan is a fan favorite even today.
He also gave us hits like Apoorva Sagodharargal, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Pantulamma, and Mayuri.
Beyond directing, he acted and composed music too.
His final film, Sing Geetham, released just this June (a true sign of his lifelong passion for cinema).