Director Rao dies in Chennai at 94, began on 'Mayabazar'

Rao made movies in several languages and was known for experimenting with different styles: his silent film Pushpak Vimana with Kamal Hassan is a fan favorite even today.

He also gave us hits like Apoorva Sagodharargal, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Pantulamma, and Mayuri.

Beyond directing, he acted and composed music too.

His final film, Sing Geetham, released just this June (a true sign of his lifelong passion for cinema).