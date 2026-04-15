Director Shivan calls 'Jana Nayagan' leak "as painful as death"
Director Vignesh Shivan didn't hold back when talking about the leak of Vijay's unreleased film, Jana Nayagan.
At an event for his own movie, he said the leak felt "as painful as death" and offered support to H Vinoth, pointing out how tough it is when hard work get spoiled online.
The incident has sparked fresh worries about protecting creative projects in Tamil cinema.
Arrests made over 'Jana Nayagan' leak
Shivan shared how he once stopped someone from watching a pirated copy on the way to Madurai airport, showing just how real this problem is.
Six people have already been arrested over the April 9 leak, but the damage is done: the film's release is now postponed with no new date.
It's another reminder that piracy isn't just illegal; it can really hurt everyone who works on these films.