Director Shivan calls 'Jana Nayagan' leak "as painful as death"

Arrests made over 'Jana Nayagan' leak

Shivan shared how he once stopped someone from watching a pirated copy on the way to Madurai airport, showing just how real this problem is.

Six people have already been arrested over the April 9 leak, but the damage is done: the film's release is now postponed with no new date.

It's another reminder that piracy isn't just illegal; it can really hurt everyone who works on these films.