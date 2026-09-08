Director Singh retained Tripathi, Fazal, Divyenndu, Dugal, preserving 'Mirzapur' DNA
Entertainment
Director Gurmmeet Singh shared that sticking with the OG Mirzapur cast (Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Rasika Dugal) was a conscious move to keep the show's unique vibe intact.
He put it simply: swapping actors would have messed with the DNA of Mirzapur, and the team wanted to stay true to what fans love.
'Mirzapur' movie 136.33cr India sequel confirmed
The movie crushed it at the box office, pulling in ₹136.33 crore in India within just five days.
It ends on a cliffhanger, and yes, the sequel is already confirmed!
Next up: more drama between Guddu and Munna, plus some twists involving Sweety Gupta.