Director Tarantino and singer Pick welcome 3rd child, a boy
Quentin Tarantino, the director behind movies like Pulp Fiction, and his wife, Israeli singer Daniella Pick, just had their third child, a baby boy.
Their family now includes son Leo, 6, and daughter Adriana, 4, and Quentin's representative says they're thrilled about their growing crew since tying the knot in 2018.
Tarantino and Pick met in Israel
Tarantino and Pick first met back in 2009 while he was promoting one of his projects in Israel. After a split, they reconnected in 2016, got engaged the next year, and married at home in Los Angeles.
Fun fact: while Tarantino is famous for his films, Pick is a musician inspired by her dad, Israeli pop star Svika Pick.