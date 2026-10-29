Director Tiwari's 'Ramayana: Part One' overseas ₹24.5cr tops India presales
Entertainment
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part One is already making headlines before release, earning $2.58 million (about ₹24.5 crore) in overseas advance bookings, which actually tops the film's presales in India (₹15.56 crore).
North America is especially hyped, adding nearly three-fourths of those international numbers.
Delhi-NCR Bengaluru lead 'Ramayana' advance sales
Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, Ramayana hits theaters worldwide on November 5.
Back home, it's pulling solid numbers as well: Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru are leading with over ₹2 crore each in advance sales.
Hindi showings are especially popular, showing just how much excitement there is for this epic adaptation both abroad and across India!