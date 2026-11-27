Directors Laxman Utekar, Rajkumar Periasamy to make films with T-Series
What's the story
Directors Laxman Utekar, Vishnuvardhan, and Rajkumar Periasamy are joining hands with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series for three new films. The titles, stories, casts, and production details of these projects remain undisclosed, Variety reported. This announcement adds to T-Series's already busy slate of Bollywood and South Indian cinema projects featuring top stars from both industries.
Director profiles
Directors' previous work and awards
Utekar is known for his 2025 hit Hindi-language historical drama Chhaava.
Periasamy bagged the best director award at India's National Film Awards for his Tamil-language military biopic Amaran.
Vishnuvardhan's Hindi-language war film Shershaah received a Special Jury Award at the same event.
Their new projects with T-Series will further diversify the studio's portfolio in Bollywood and South Indian cinema.
Production lineup
Other ongoing projects by T-Series in Bollywood
T-Series is backing several high-profile projects under its production banner.
These include Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit with Prabhas and an untitled Anurag Basu film starring Kartik Aaryan.
The studio is also producing Ram Gopal Varma's Police Company and an untitled Milap Zaveri film featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria.
In addition, Kumar is producing the historical drama The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Kantara star Rishab Shetty in the lead.
Southern ventures
Projects in South Indian cinema space
In the South Indian cinema space, T-Series is presenting Hanu Raghavapudi's Fauzi, which gives Prabhas a second title on the slate.
The studio is also presenting Prasanth Varma's mythological feature Jai Hanuman and Prashanth Neel's Dragon, led by Jr NTR.
Additionally, it is presenting Sukumar's next film with Ram Charan, marking a reunion between the director and star.