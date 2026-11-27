T-Series is backing several high-profile projects under its production banner.

These include Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit with Prabhas and an untitled Anurag Basu film starring Kartik Aaryan.

The studio is also producing Ram Gopal Varma's Police Company and an untitled Milap Zaveri film featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria.

In addition, Kumar is producing the historical drama The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Kantara star Rishab Shetty in the lead.