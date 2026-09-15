'Widow's Bay,' 'Pitt': Where to stream 2026 Emmy winners

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO Max catalog was launched exclusively on JioHotstar in India as an add-on hub starting at ₹49 a month.

This means that the night's biggest winners are already available to Indian subscribers.

The Pitt (Outstanding Drama Series), DTF St. Louis (Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series), Hacks (Lead Actress win for Jean Smart), and Task (Supporting Actor win for Tom Pelphrey) are all streaming on the app.