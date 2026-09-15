'Widow's Bay,' 'Pitt': Where to stream 2026 Emmy winners
What's the story
The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, held on September 14, 2026, saw Apple TV's comedy Widow's Bay make history with a record-breaking 14 wins. HBO Max's The Pitt won Outstanding Drama Series for the second consecutive year while DTF St. Louis bagged the Limited Series award. If you're wondering where to stream these shows in India, here's your guide.
Streaming platforms
Watch 'Widow's Bay' and 'Pluribus' on Apple TV
Apple TV had a stellar night at the Emmys.
The winners include Widow's Bay (Outstanding Comedy Series), Pluribus (Vince Gilligan's sci-fi drama that won Rhea Seehorn a Lead Actress trophy), and Slow Horses (which won a directing Emmy for Saul Metzstein).
Widow's Bay also won in categories such as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Matthew Rhys) and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Stephen Root).
Warner Bros. Discovery
'Hacks' and 'The Pitt' can be streamed on JioHotstar
Earlier this year, Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO Max catalog was launched exclusively on JioHotstar in India as an add-on hub starting at ₹49 a month.
This means that the night's biggest winners are already available to Indian subscribers.
The Pitt (Outstanding Drama Series), DTF St. Louis (Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series), Hacks (Lead Actress win for Jean Smart), and Task (Supporting Actor win for Tom Pelphrey) are all streaming on the app.
Netflix
Titles to watch on Netflix
Three of the acting winners were from Netflix originals.
The Beast in Me earned Rhys his Limited Series Lead Actor award for playing a menacing real estate mogul opposite Claire Danes.
Remarkably Bright Creatures, starring Sally Field and adapted from Shelby Van Pelt's bestselling novel, won her a Supporting Actress trophy.
Allison Janney clinched Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Diplomat.
Streaming limitations
These shows are not available in India yet
However, two major honorees of the night are missing from Indian streaming platforms.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which won Best Variety Series, and The Traitors, which bagged the Reality Competition award.
Both these shows are tied to US broadcast and Peacock, neither of which currently operate in India.
Meanwhile, check out the full list of Emmy winners here.