Did Disha Patani and singer Talwiinder confirm relationship at Lollapalooza?

Actor Disha Patani and Punjabi singer-songwriter Talwiinder have seemingly confirmed their relationship status. The couple made a grand entrance at the Lollapalooza India event in Mumbai on Sunday, walking hand-in-hand and leaving fans excited. This public appearance comes after weeks of speculation about their romance, which began when they were spotted together at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's wedding in Udaipur earlier this month.

Speculation Patani and Talwiinder's Lollapalooza appearance sparked dating rumors The duo's appearance at the star-studded event fueled dating rumors, as they were seen arriving together and leaving in the same car. Videos from their arrival quickly spread across social media platforms, with fans dubbing it their "official debut" as a couple. Prior to this, they had kept a low profile during their attendance at Sanon-Ben's wedding, where they arrived separately and avoided being photographed together.

Artist profile Talwiinder's unique identity and career in the music industry Talwiinder Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Talwiinder, is a Punjabi singer-songwriter and music producer. A November 1997-born from Tarn Taran, Punjab, he was partly raised in the San Francisco Bay Area. His music blends Punjabi elements with global genres like hip-hop, R&B, trap, and synth-pop. He also performs with face paint as an artistic choice to maintain a distinction between his personal life and public persona.

