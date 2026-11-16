Disney+ adds 'Avengers: Endgame Encore' with 'Avengers: Doomsday' 1st look
Avengers: Endgame Encore just dropped on Disney+, bringing fans four extra minutes of new scenes and a first look at the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.
This special version was in theaters for a short run in September, earning $86 million and helping Endgame finally overtake Avatar as the top-grossing movie ever.
'Avengers: Endgame Encore' joins Disney+ countdown
You'll find Encore as part of Disney+'s Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday collection, which pulls together Marvel movies and shows.
It's a great way to catch up or relive big MCU moments before Avengers: Doomsday hits in December, with Robert Downey Jr. returning, but this time as Victor Von Doom.