Disney drops final trailer for 'Moana' with Johnson and Laga'aia

Cravalho and Miranda produce 'Moana'

We get a look at Moana and Maui's epic ocean adventure, plus sidekicks Pua and Heihei, the sneaky Kakamora, and a fiery lava monster.

Thomas Kail directs; Auli'i Cravalho (the original Moana) and Lin-Manuel Miranda are producing.

Jemaine Clement is back as Tamatoa the crab, joined by John Tui (Chief Tui), Frankie Adams (Sina), and Rena Owen (Gramma Tala).

This remake follows the original hit movie and its 2024 animated sequel.