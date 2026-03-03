Kim Soo-hyun isn't returning with 'Knock-Off' this year: Disney+
What's the story
Disney+ has denied reports that its original series Knock-Off, starring Kim Soo-hyun and Jo Bo-ah, will be released this year. The streaming platform dismissed the rumors on Tuesday, stating, "Reports that we are preparing to schedule Knock-Off for release this year are not true." "There are no additional updates beyond our previous statement."
Release speculation
Earlier reports on 'Knock-Off's release
Earlier, The Fair News had reported that Disney+ was in talks to finalize the broadcast schedule for Knock-Off, with a possible premiere in the first half of this year. The outlet had cited industry and financial sources to support its claims. It also mentioned that Disney+ was preparing to schedule the long-delayed series after recently reorganizing its major content lineup for H1 2026.
Production challenges
Why 'Knock-Off' was delayed
Knock-Off, which reportedly had a production budget of 60 billion Korean won (approximately $40.8 million), was originally set to premiere in April last year. However, the project was put on indefinite hold just a month before its scheduled release after Kim became embroiled in allegations that he had dated the late actor Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.