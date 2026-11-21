Disney developing new 'Home Alone' movie with Macaulay Culkin
What's the story
A reboot of the beloved holiday classic Home Alone is reportedly in early development at Disney. The new project will be produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg through their Point Grey banner, with original star Macaulay Culkin also involved in shaping the script, Variety reported. However, the cast and the plot are still under wraps.
Franchise overview
About the original 'Home Alone' film
The original Home Alone film, released in 1990, starred a nine-year-old Culkin as Kevin McCallister.
The story follows Kevin's adventures after his family accidentally leaves him home alone during Christmas vacation.
Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern co-starred as the bumbling thieves.
Directed by Chris Columbus with a screenplay from John Hughes, it also featured Catherine O'Hara and John Heard.
Return speculation
Culkin's return to the franchise
Last summer, rumors suggested that Culkin was interested in returning to the Home Alone franchise.
The speculation was reignited after he recently appeared in a Christmas-themed McDonald's ad as a grown-up Kevin.
Meanwhile, before diving into the Home Alone sequel, Rogen and Goldberg are prepping their original horror-comedy film for Universal.
They are set to direct this project before fully committing to the Home Alone reboot.