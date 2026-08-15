Disney reveals 'VisionQuest' trailer, Bettany returns in 'WandaVision' final chapter
Entertainment
Disney just revealed the first trailer for VisionQuest, the final chapter of the WandaVision trilogy.
Set five years after WandaVision, Paul Bettany returns as Vision, now isolated and wrestling with memories that have come back to haunt him.
The show lands on Disney+ October 14, 2026.
Paladin hunts Vision, Jocasta threatens Earth
This time, Vision is seeing AI characters from past Marvel stories like E.D.I.T.H., F.R.I.D.A.Y., and Ultron popping up in his head, making things pretty chaotic.
He also meets Vivian, a young guy claiming to be his son, while outside he's being hunted by Paladin and targeted by Jocasta, a robot with plans to wipe out both him and Earth.
It's shaping up to be a wild (and emotional) ride as Vision tries to figure out who he really is.