Disney sends cease-and-desist letter to TikTok over AI tool Entertainment Feb 15, 2026

Disney has sent a cease-and-desist letter to ByteDance (the company behind TikTok), accusing them of bundling "pirated" Disney, Marvel, and Family Guy characters into their new AI tool, Seedance 2.0.

Disney's lawyer called the move "willful, pervasive, and totally unacceptable," saying ByteDance is using these famous characters without any license.